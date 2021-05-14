On ‘less festive’ Eid, Rody wishes for peace

In observance of the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday expressed hope for peace, unity, and healing, as the country “makes a significant step closer to beating the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic.” In his message, Duterte joined Muslim Filipinos in celebrating Eid’l Fitr, urging them to foster greater unity towards a more progressive future. “As you mark the end of a month-long journey of reflection, prayer and fasting, may Allah continue to instill in you the virtues of generosity and compassion for others,” Duterte said. “This joyous occasion celebrating personal sacrifice and unity is made more relevant as the country makes a significant step closer to beating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called the end of the holy month of Ramadan a good opportunity for all Filipinos to unite for peace and prosperity. “As our Muslim brothers and sisters mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, we reflect and renew our sense of hope and devotion. Indeed, this celebration is an opportune moment to come together in our collective drive to achieve peace and prosperity for our country,” Lorenzana said in a statement. The country’s five million Filipino Muslims had to comply with public health protocols on an otherwise festive Eid’l Fitr, doing away Thursday with the traditional occasion of early morning prayers chants of “God is Great” in public assembly and family reunions on a day significantly marking the end of a month-long sacrifices daily fasting on Ramadan. Thursday was a less festive, if not many Moro Muslims say, a “dull Eid (holiday) celebration,” held “less the public assembly of prayers” where individuals and families at odds openly make up with each other’s embraces and emotional kisses in public. Bangsamoro Mufti Abubakar Abu Huraira Udasan declared late Tuesday night that Eid’l Fitr fell on Thursday. He also upheld a 2020 decree by the Bangsamoro Dharul Ifta (House of Opinion) on the need to do away with public gatherings, like congregational prayers in public places, including Eid’l Fitr (the Feast marking the end Ramadan fasting) and Eid’l Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), two of the most significant Muslim holidays celebrated in public congregational assemblies and festivities. Residents were seen spreading plastic tents on rain-drenched grounds. Others sneaked through village mosques in small groups in Maguindanao, without using microphones for sermons and verse recitals in prayers. The night before Eid, Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said she appealed “to all Muslim brothers and sisters to perform our Eid prayers in our respective homes so we can be safe with our families and loved ones. We ask for your utmost understanding and we hope that we will continue to follow all our minimum health protocols.” Maguindanao resident Noraida Chio, a development worker for the international organization The Asia Foundation, said: “This Eid is different from all the (previous) celebrations that we had, but we are still thankful to Allah for all the blessings and guidance that He has been bestowing upon us.” In Datu Piang, Maguindanao, a night “takbir,” the singsong chants of Allahu Akhbar in prayers, had been briefly held albeit in low tones such that chanters’ voices literally sank to sounds of motorcycles, according to public school head teacher Munir Tungao. Earlier, the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force of Maguindanao passed a resolution barring on holding of congregational prayers in public, citing Section 15 Article of the 1987 Constitution, which says the State “shall protect and promote the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them.” Instead, Guiani-Sayadi said residents could opt for electronic access via live-streaming on social media of the religiously prescribed “takhbir” hours before Eid prayers. Some doubters, however, have raised emotional responses, interpreting government imposition of restrictions on religious assemblies in public places, as “curtailment of the constitutional guarantee to free practice of religion.” This in spite of an earlier religious decree issued by the Dharul Ifta (House of Opinion), upholding public health protocols for greater welfare.Synchronized readings and sermons in prayers are practiced in Islam’s holy cities of Makkah and Madina. For instance, journalists covering the annual hajj have noticed that the Khutba (sermons) delivered in the Tent City of Arafa is actually the same message delivered at Al-Haram Mosque—transmitted on cable TV relays. Amid heated discussions on social media, Muslim journalist Edd K. Usman said: “Let’s follow and abide by what the competent authorities say. That’s within Islam, too, protection of one’s self and others. Though Eid prayers come only once annually, and it hurts to miss it, I think prudence is still the better and safe choice. Surely, Allah will understand His servants.” Usman, a retired reporter of the Manila Bulletin, is the publisher and editor of the online Science and Digital News (SDN). Guiani-Sayadi said that after a series of discussions with the members of the City Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, “it is with regret that the CIATF has decided to discourage Cotabateños from conducting congregational prayers on the celebration of the Eid’l Fitr.” The city under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) did not open the People’s Palace (City Hall) grounds for congregational prayer. “Our COVID-19 referral hospital is overwhelming with patients, with some of its regular wards already converted into COVID-19 wards.” President Duterte on Monday met officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and local chief executives at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. BARMM Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said the President appealed to local officials “to help the government in the fight against BIFF and the ISIS-inspired groups in Maguindanao.” “This call of the President augurs well with the on-going effort of the BARMM in fighting violent extremism while responding to the humanitarian needs of evacuees, and at the same time, pursuing long-term development projects in the region, Sinarimbo said. “In fact, the BARMM Cabinet approved last week the conduct of a Peace and Security Summit which aims to decisively end the conflict in the SPMS Box (in Maguindanao), and transition into long-term development in this area. The pre-summit activities are now on-going,” Sinarimbo added. The President appealed to local officials to government bring back peace and stability in the communities, following recent attacks by extremists of breakaway Moro group called Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters. Earlier, Malacanang issued Proclamation 1102 declaring May 13 as a national holiday, pursuant to Republic Act 9177, which declares Eid’l Fitr, among other Muslim holidays, as a national holiday. Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), in a message sent to its regional offices, said in prayers and in deeds, the Muslims shall “all continue to work towards peace, progress and prosperity as one nation with one God.” “The NCMF joins all Believers in celebrating the end of Ramadan and is looking forward to another year of service and goodwill.” Proclamation 1102 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and released on May 10, states that the “Filipino Nation should have the full opportunity to join (the Philippine Muslim Community) in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to (prescribed rules under) community quarantine, including (health protocols like) social distancing and other public health measures.”