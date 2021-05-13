‘Lola Rosa,’ 99, survives COVID-19 bout

Life begins at… 99?

In another modern medical marvel at the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC), a 99-year-old woman has successfully recovered from the COVID-19 virus. “Lola” Rosa Chua, reportedly the oldest COVID-19 survivor in Manila, was recently discharged after a weeklong confinement at the hospital. She was admitted on April 29. “I am very happy to be going home! Thank you to everyone at CGHMC who has given me the utmost medical care,” Chua said in her native Ilonggo, referring in particular to her attending physician, Dr. Stephany Tan. Dr. Tan said that when Chua first arrived at the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, she had pneumonia, was quite weak and wouldn’t eat. She was then given a daily dose of antiviral medications and steroids and was equipped with an oxygen mask.“Before her confinement, Lola Rosa often had a sunny disposition and was rather independent. She’s also full of colorful stories and has a zest for life,” Dr. Tan said. “I think, along with the medicines, her positive outlook was a major boost in her recovery.” For the most part, Dr. Tan added that Lola Rosa did not even think she was sick at all and was a bit puzzled as to why she needed to be confined at the hospital in the first place. “We tried to explain to her about her condition, and Lola Rosa would always say she felt ‘just fine’. Nevertheless, we made sure that she took her vitamins every day and exposed her to early morning sunshine.” It definitely worked, as Lola Rosa spent Mother’s Day last Sunday with her family at home.