‘Lola Rosa,’ 99, survives COVID-19 bout
In another modern medical marvel at the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC), a 99-year-old woman has successfully recovered from the COVID-19 virus. “Lola” Rosa Chua, reportedly the oldest COVID-19 survivor in Manila, was recently discharged after a weeklong confinement at the hospital. She was admitted on April 29. “I am very happy to be going home! Thank you to everyone at CGHMC who has given me the utmost medical care,” Chua said in her native Ilonggo, referring in particular to her attending physician, Dr. Stephany Tan. Dr. Tan said that when Chua first arrived at the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, she had pneumonia, was quite weak and wouldn’t eat. She was then given a daily dose of antiviral medications and steroids and was equipped with an oxygen mask.