Drug queen dies of heart attack

posted May 12, 2021 at 01:00 am by Manila Standard May 12, 2021 at 01:00 am

Convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai has died of heart attack days after contracting COVID-19, the Bureau of Corrections said Tuesday evening. Bucor spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said Yu had been confined for a week at the East Avenue Medical Center after testing positive for COVID. She was arrested in 1998 for selling three kilograms of shabu during a buy-bust operation.In 2000, she was caught by operatives of the now-defunct Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force playing at a hotel-casino when she was supposed to be under hospital arrest. In 2017, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized some P15 million worth of shabu inside her detention cell and at the condominium of her daughter in San Miguel, Manila, right outside Malacañang Palace.

