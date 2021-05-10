Andaya vows to support Leni if she runs for CamSur gov

Former House majority leader Rolando “Nonoy” Andaya Jr. has promised to support Vice President Leni Robredo if she ever decides to run for governor of their home province Camarines Sur. In a statement, Andaya said he has had "initial talks" with Robredo where it was said that the Vice President would run for governor in the May 2022 elections "and that will never change." “Tuloy po tayo sa pagtakbo bilang Congressman. At meron po tayong mas mataas na tawag. Pero ang pangako ko si Governor Leni, ikakampanya ko siya sa probinsya nang walang gastos at hindi ko siya kasama,” he said in a radio interview over DWOS 103.9 BOOM FM Naga. A native of Naga City, Robredo is the current chairman of the Liberal Party and is being groomed by some as the opposition's standard-bearer in next year's general elections. She is also the widow of former Interior secretary and six-term Naga mayor Jesse Robredo, who died in a plane crash on August 18, 2012. However, Andaya said he will leave the decision to Robredo on whether she will take the responsibility of serving her fellow Bicolanos or take a higher office such as the presidency. Inquiries with the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Robredo's interest in the governorship were still unanswered as of posting time. But if the Vice President decides to run in her home province, Andaya vowed to give his “all-out and unconditional support” to her candidacy.“May isa akong salita, kapag sinabi ko na, hindi ko na pwedeng bawiin pa,” the former lawmaker added. Andaya also said he already asked Robredo not to prolong her final decision on her desired position in the upcoming elections. Reports surfaced in January that Robredo was leaning toward running as governor of CamSur, quoting a supposed insider from the OVP. It created a buzz on social media. Andaya also said that assuming Robredo will run for governor, she should distance herself from personalities "that tended to cast deep, dark shadows on her image." “Kung ako sa kanila, kung nais nilang protektahan si VP Leni, mag-volunteer na lang silang umalis dahil nakakasira sila sa imahe ni VP Leni,” Andaya said. “Ayaw kong magkaroon ng masamang imahe si Leni dahil kung palagi kayong nakasiksik sa kanya, nais niyo bang iparating sa publiko na immoral din ang aming magiging gobernador?” he added.