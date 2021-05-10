Oil price upswing: P0.70/li seen

posted May 10, 2021 at 12:20 am by Alena Mae S. Flores May 10, 2021 at 12:20 am

Oil prices will likely go by as much as P0.70 per liter this week, the fourth consecutive weekly increase to reflect the movement of prices in the world market. “Expect fuel prices to go up next week (May 11 - 17). Diesel will increase by P0.60 to P0.70 per liter. Gasoline will increase by P0.60 to P0.70 per liter,” Unioil Philippines said in its advisory over the weekend. World oil prices have been going up amid optimism of a global economic recovery resulting from the eased restrictions in the US and Europe. However, this has been tempered by the surge in cases in India.On May 4, the oil companies raised the price of gasoline by P0.20 per liter while both diesel and kerosene increased P0.35 per liter. These resulted in year-to-date adjustments to stand at a total net increase of P7.80 per liter for gasoline, P6.05 per liter for diesel and P5.30 per liter for kerosene.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.