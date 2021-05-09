Comelec resumes issuance of voter’s certification on May 10

The Commission on Elections will resume the issuance of voter’s certification in its main office in Intramuros, Manila tomorrow (May 10), its spokesperson, James Jimenez, said Saturday. Registered voters nationwide may apply for a voter’s certification from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays, at the Comelec’s National Central File Division (NCFD) satellite office, located at the back of Chowking in FEMII Building Extension along Cabildo Street corner A. Soriano Avenue in Intramuros. Applications for the issuance of voter certification are by appointment only, Jimenez added. “Together with our ‘no face mask, no face shield, no entry’ policy, this will ensure that we are protecting the safety of the public, even while NCR Plus remains under modified enhanced community quarantine,” he said. Applicants have to set an appointment via the Facebook page of the Comelec-NCFD through the link: bit.ly/NCFDFBPage They also have to access the online voter certification application and fill up the online voter certification request form. After submitting the completed form, an appointment confirmation slip will be emailed to the applicant.The applicant should print the appointment slip and proceed to the Comelec-NCFD satellite office on the appointed date and time. He/she will present the appointment slip and other documentary requirements, such as one valid ID and a photocopy of it, before paying P75 and waiting for the release of the voter’s certification. An authorized representative bearing an authorization letter may transact on behalf of the applicant. The representative must have a valid ID and a photocopy of it. The Comelec said the voter’s certification is free of charge for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), members of the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs), and solo parents.