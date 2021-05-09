QC residents may claim aid until May 12

In a bid to allocate enough time to review and process appeals made by residents concerning the national government’s financial assistance, the Quezon City government announced it will disburse only until May 12 to qualified beneficiaries who are initially on the list. According to a report by the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), around P100 million remains to be claimed by qualified beneficiaries identified by the local and national government. “From today until Wednesday next week, that becomes the final window where qualified QCitizens can claim. We made this call so we could also attend to other deserving citizens who appealed or filed disputes to our grievances committee,” said Mayor Joy Belmonte. In the days leading up to May 12, several sites for each of the city’s six districts will be opened where qualified residents can still claim their financial aid. “Our next priority are those eligible individuals who were not recorded in the initial list. We understand that they’re also waiting for this aid to be able to buy food and other essentials for their families,” said City Administrator Mike Alimurung.To check if they are included in the list of beneficiaries, residents may access the list posted in their respective barangays or via the official website of the QC government (www.quezoncity.gov.ph). Since April 7, the city has distributed 96 percent or P 2.38 billion financial aid allocated by the national government to qualified beneficiaries residing in the city. Around 758,525 families or 2,381,863 individuals have claimed their share of monetary aid of P1,000 for each individual or up to P4000 for a family of four or more members. “We are happy that despite the size and scope of our city, we managed to disburse almost all of the allocated financial aid for our residents with speed and ease,” said Belmonte.