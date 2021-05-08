MMDA renews 'heat-stroke break' policy

The Metro Manila Development Authority has started implementing the daily 30-minute “heat stroke break” policy to protect the health of its traffic enforcers and other personnel working outdoors during the summer season.

On Friday, Metro Manila was partly cloudy but its temperature registered 31°C. "Our personnel's safety is our paramount concern. This special heat stroke break is available for traffic enforcers and street sweepers who work under the dry season's searing heat and protect them from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and heat cramps," said MMDA chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. Abalos said under the policy, on-duty traffic enforcers and street sweepers would be allowed to leave their posts in shifts and take a 30-minute break to rest. The heat stroke break shall be done alternately by those who are assigned in a particular area to maintain visibility of traffic enforcers and street sweepers and to ensure field operations are not hampered, he added. "In order to avoid heat exhaustion or heart stroke, and heat cramps, due to severe waves, a 15-minute break shall be added in case the heat index in Metro Manila reaches 40 degrees Celsius and above," said Abalos.The policy will be enforced until May 31, 2021. Experts said symptoms of the heat stroke or thermal distress include dizziness, uncommon thirst, breathing difficulties, headaches, feverishness and even hypertension. In 2013, six South African traffic enforcers died in KwaZulu-Natal Traffic Department, South Africa due to dehydration and consequent heat stroke. In South Africa, summer temperatures are above 30 degrees Celsius, similar to the temperature in Metro Manila.