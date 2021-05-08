Anti-Red team can’t dip hands into P16-billion fund—Lacson

The P16.4-billion allocation for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for 2021 can’t be abused, Senator Panfilo M. Lacson said Thursday. Lacson gave this assurance to fellow lawmakers who wanted NTF-ELCAC defunded, even as he stressed the amount would eventually be released to the local government units that would carry out the projects. Being the sponsor of the NTF-ELCAC’s 2021 budget, Lacson said it was his obligation and responsibility to defend the Department of Budget and Management’s release of funds which would be implemented not by the NTF-ELCAC but by the local government units concerned. Lacson, chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, sponsored the budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies for 2021. He said programs, activities and projects (PAPs) worth P1 million or less will be implemented by the barangays - those worth more than P1 million but not more than P10 million by the city or municipality and those worth more than P10 million by the province. PAPs for the cleared barangays include the construction of water systems, local roads, school buildings, and day-care centers. Lacson pointed out that the fund is not even at the disposal of the security sector since it is part of the Special Purpose Fund under the Assistance to Local Government Units (ALGU), for holding and developing barangays cleared of NPA influence.Citing Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) issued by the DBM in relation to the NTF-ELCAC’s Barangay Development Program, Lacson said the P9.699 billion released so far would fund development PAPs in 485 of 822 barangay beneficiaries. Lacson said some P9.699 billion has been released so far for the development of barangays that have been cleared of the influence of the New People’s Army (NPA). The P9.699 billion represented 59 percent of the total P16.4 billion for 1,374 development programs, projects and activities. It includes P9.275 billion for infrastructure; P165.4 million for livelihood/social services; P159.06 million for electrification; P84,525 for agriculture; and P15,500 for COVID-19. On the other hand, Lacson said he was still waiting for the DND to comply with the 1987 Constitution by relieving Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson, after being assured by a high official of the task force of prompt action on the matter. He said Parlade’s holding a position in a civilian body like the NTF-ELCAC violates Article XVI, Sec 5, paragraph 4 of the 1987 Constitution, where “no member of the armed forces in the active service shall, at any time, be appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the Government, including government-owned or controlled corporations or any of their subsidiaries.”