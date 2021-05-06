Central Luzon health workers’ facility opens at Clark

CAPAS, Tarlac—A 165-bed temporary treatment facility for health workers in Central Luzon has been opened exclusively for medical staff in a converted room of the New Government Administrative Center at New Clark City here. Health Assistant Secretary Maria Francis Laxamana said it was high time that the government provide a temporary treatment and monitoring facility for health care workers in the region, especially those diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms. “We have to give this [facility] to our healthcare workers because NCC has a very good ambiance, so when our healthcare workers look outside their windows, they will see a really nice place,” she said. The Department of Health leased the Banahaw Building of NGAC for P13.2 million for three months from April 19 to July 18 as stated in the memorandum of agreement signed Monday between NCC and DOH. Health care workers, Laxamana said, are considered modern-day heroes and they must be accorded with a comfortable treatment facility. “The healthcare workers are not given priority in quarantine facilities as the hospitals are in full capacity with the patients, and hotels are allotted for returning Overseas Filipinos,” Laxamana stressed.Banahaw Residences is complete with amenities such as televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and free WI-FI access. “When they go out, I hope they will give a very good impression, and they will say that though we are lacking in terms of financial assistance and their salaries, there is healthcare, emotional, and psychological assistance,” she said. DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development is the overall facility manager and will provide the operational expenses and necessary human resource for health, and care of the patients. Also, the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital will manage the hospital and medical services and shall serve as the surge extension facility for the facility.