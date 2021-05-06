ALL SECTIONS
Thursday May 6, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

165 health workers take Sputnik jabs

posted May 05, 2021 at 11:00 pm by  Willie Casas
A total of 165 health workers have been inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday, its medical director said.

Dr. Grace Padilla said the medical frontliners were from local and national government hospitals.

“At first we thought no one would want to be vaccinated with Sputnik V but surprisingly many medical frontliners were willing and were excited to get inoculated,” Padilla told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo Wednesday.

“We received the vaccines the other day then we rolled it out the next day, so we thought maybe they would have not received enough information yet,” she said.

Pardilla also said no adverse effect was reported during the first day of Sputnik V’s rollout.

The hospital received 3,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 jab, some of which were scheduled to be transferred to Ospital ng Maynila for its rollout, Padilla said.

“Hopefully we can vaccinate everyone who comes within a week,” she said.

Some 75 percent of Sta. Ana Hospital’s health workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she said.

Topics: health workers , frontliners , Russia , Sputnik V , COVID-19 vaccine , Sta. Ana Hospital

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard