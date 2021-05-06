165 health workers take Sputnik jabs

A total of 165 health workers have been inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday, its medical director said. Dr. Grace Padilla said the medical frontliners were from local and national government hospitals. “At first we thought no one would want to be vaccinated with Sputnik V but surprisingly many medical frontliners were willing and were excited to get inoculated,” Padilla told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo Wednesday. “We received the vaccines the other day then we rolled it out the next day, so we thought maybe they would have not received enough information yet,” she said. Pardilla also said no adverse effect was reported during the first day of Sputnik V’s rollout.The hospital received 3,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 jab, some of which were scheduled to be transferred to Ospital ng Maynila for its rollout, Padilla said. “Hopefully we can vaccinate everyone who comes within a week,” she said. Some 75 percent of Sta. Ana Hospital’s health workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she said.