Cesar C. Barrioquinto, 73

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.­­—Psalm 23:4 CESAR CANLAS BARRIOQUINTO, a veteran business journalist and an editor with Manila Standard for 18 years, passed away on Monday, May 4, due to pneumonia. He was 73. “Sarsi,” as his fellow newsroom workers called him, had a long career as a reporter and editor abroad, particularly as a sub-editor with The Hongkong Standard from 1988 to 1993 and with Asiamoney magazine as its chief sub-editor for two years after that.

Born on October 7, 1947, he first joined Manila Standard as Senior Copy Editor in year 2000, but left in 2002 to become a consulting editor for Entrepreneur Philippines, a magazine published by Summit Media. He returned to Manila Standard in February 2006 as Associate Editor, retired in 2011, but was promptly re-hired to edit the World and News pages until his passing Monday night, which his son, renowned painter Andres Barrioquinto, relayed to the staff.Cesar is survived by his wife, the former Socorro Santos, and children Andres, Angel and Ana. Following his wishes, his remains were cremated at the Loyola Memorial Commonwealth on Tuesday, and no wake service was held. An avid chess player when not writing short stories, reading his favorite books with a cold San Miguel Beer in hand, or taking care of his plants or pet cats, Cesar graduated from Lyceum of the Philippines

University (then College) with double degrees in Journalism and English in 1971. He went to Bonifacio Elementary School and Arellano High School as well. Cesar also had a stint as a desk editor at The Manila Times in the late ‘90s. The Standard requests its readers to pray for the eternal repose of his soul, and comfort for his family and loved ones during this time of grief.