CAB warns airlines to follow passenger limit

Civil Aeronautics Board executive director Carmelo Arcilla warned airlines they will be penalized if they exceed the limit for inbound passengers at the Manila airport. From 1,500 passengers per day, the CAB increased the inbound capacity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to a maximum of 2,000 for the month of May. “Airlines operating in NAIA that will exceed the allowed capacity will be meted with the appropriate penalty,” Arcilla said. At present, the Philippines has imposed a travel ban on inbound passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to prevent the entry of a coronavirus variant believed to have caused the devastating surge in COVID-19 cases in India.The travel ban on India took effect on April 29 and will remain until May 14. Restrictions on the four other countries will start May 7 and last until May 14. The government allows the entry of foreign nationals under certain conditions set by previous resolutions of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Also allowed to travel to the Philippines are returning or repatriated overseas Filipino workers and other Filipinos returning to their places of residence; members of the diplomatic community; duly-authorized humanitarian assistance actors, and persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons.