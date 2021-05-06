2 charged for altering positive swab result

Pasay City police have filed a criminal complaint against a businesswoman and her friend for tampering a COVID-19 swab test result to be able to go to La Union for a vacation. The two women—identified only as one Zam and a certain Jel—were charged with violation of Republic Act No. 11332 or the law on reporting communicable diseases. Both suspects remain at large. Investigation showed that Zam tested positive for COVID-19 but tampered with the result with the help of her friend Jel. The local government of La Union requires a negative COVID-19 test result for visitors coming from Metro Manila. A city government official said the case is now being handled by Pasay assistant city prosecutor Generoso Damot.“The preliminary investigation is not needed and they will directly file (the case) in court as soon as they finish the resolution,” the city official said. Pasay City Mayor Imelda Rubiano warned the public not to resort to unlawful means to skirt the standard health protocol. She also reminded the people that falsification of COVID-19 swab test results is dangerous and punishable by law. Under Republic Act No. 11332, violators shall be slapped with a maximum fine of P50,000 or imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months, or both.