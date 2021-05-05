Gordon mulls presidential bid next year

Senator Richard Gordon is considering running for president again in the May 2022 elections, he revealed Tuesday in an online forum. "Certainly, I would be lying if I don't consider it. I would say that if I can do it and I cannot face it then I might say that I did not face it because I am scared. I am scared but I am not a coward. I am studying it. I am consulting," Gordon said. The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. had asked if he would run for the presidency next year. "Maybe. Maybe, I will consider running again," he said, adding he still has until October to decide if he will enter the presidential race for the second time. Meanwhile, Gordon said he has nothing to be ashamed of as a public servant. "You can compare my record as an executive, as a legislator, as a humanitarian, as somebody who makes decisions, you can compare my record in terms of accomplishments, I ain’t that bad," the senator said. Gordon said a President must lead by inspiring and bringing the best interest of Filipinos."People must always be part of the process of change. Your vision must be shared with the people and sometimes you must not be afraid to make decisions that may be unpopular but if you’re right, you go all out and say ‘I am going to do this because I believe this is what is best for my country, I will not hesitate to do it,'" he pointed out. Gordon ran for president in 2010 and senator in 2013 but lost on both elections. He is currently the chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon, Committee on Justice and Human Rights as well as Government Owned and Controlled Corporations. Gordon is also the chairman of Philippine Red Cross, which is helping the country's pandemic efforts. In the recent Pulse Asia survey, Gordon landed 11th as choice for possible presidential candidates in 2022.