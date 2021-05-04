Barrioquinto, ‘Standard’ editor, passes away

Cesar Barrioquinto, a veteran business journalist and an editor with Manila Standard for the last 17 years, passed away on Monday. He was 72. “Sarsi,” as his fellow newsroom workers called him, had a long career as a reporter and editor abroad, particularly as a sub-editor with The Hongkong Standard from 1988 to 1993 and with Asiamoney magazine for two years after that. He became the Manila Standard’s Night Editor in October 2004 and took on other roles on the news desk as well until his passing last night, which his son, renowned painter Andres Barrioquinto, relayed to the staff. An avid chess player when not writing short stories or taking care of his plants or pet cats, Cesar graduated from Lyceum of the Philippines University (then College) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism in 1971.He also had stints at The Manila Times and Entrepreneur Philippines magazine under Summit Media from the late ‘90s to the early 2000s. More details will be provided on his interment and burial later. The Standard requests its readers to pray for him and his family.