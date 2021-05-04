ALL SECTIONS
Duterte picks next PNP chief

posted May 03, 2021 at 11:30 pm by  Vito Barcelo
President Rodrigo Duterte has already chosen the next chief of the Philippine National Police to replace Gen. Debold Sinas who is set to retire on May 8, Malacanang said. 

However, presidential spokesman Harry Roque declined to name the incoming police chief, saying he is “not at liberty” to make public the name of Duterte’s choice at this point since he has yet to see the appointment paper.

“I know he has made a decision but I’m not at liberty to announce anything unless I have the appointment paper,” he said in a Palace briefing. 

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has already forwarded to Duterte his one-name list on who could succeed Sinas. 

“The recommendation has only one name. But the President has the prerogative also to choose anyone with a rank of at least brigadier general in the PNP force,” Año said.

He did not name who he recommended but this police officer is likely a member of the PNP Command Group that includes Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for administration; Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Ephraim Dickson, chief of the directorial staff

