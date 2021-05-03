Town administrator slain in Capiz

A veteran journalist and now municipal administrator of Pilar, Capiz was shot dead by masked riding-in-tandem gunmen Sunday, the National Union of Journalists said. The group said former NUJP national director John Heredia, 54, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds. Heredia was about to board his vehicle after coming out from a hardware store at Barangay Lawa-an, Roxas City when he was repeatedly shot by the gunmen. His wife, lawyer Criselda Heredia, said she will await the result of the police probe into her husband's killing.She said her husband was declared dead on arrival at the Capiz Doctor's Hospital. The victim was the first and longest-sitting chairman of the Capiz chapter of NUJP.

