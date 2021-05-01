Taal eruption victims in Batangas assured of P30M recovery grant

posted April 30, 2021 at 11:30 pm by Rio N. Araja April 30, 2021 at 11:30 pm

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is giving the local government of Batangas a P30-million grant for families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in January 2020. Housing czar Eduardo del Rosario recently led the Taal rehabilitation and recovery program to reaffirm the government’s commitment to assist Batanguenos recover from last year’s eruption. He said the P30-million grant shall be distributed to 15 cities and municipalities severely affected by the eruption, and that the assistance would be used to identify and acquire suitable and sustainable resettlement sites for the affected families. The endowment is intended to establish safer and more resilient resettlement communities to areas impacted by last year’s calamity. “The budget is available anytime, ready for tapping once you have satisfied the processes,” Del Rosario said.He cited the need for the establishment of safer and sustainable relocation sites in Batangas to keep away people from harm. “The ball is now in your hands to identify and acquire safe relocation sites,” he noted. The Batangas local government recipients to receive P2 million each are Lipa City, Tanauan, Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Laurel, Lemery, Mataas na Kahoy, Malvar, San Jose, San Nicolas, Sta. Teresita, Talisay and Taal.

