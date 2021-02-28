Drug suspect arrested in Makati buy-bust

Authorities arrested a suspected drug dealer in Makati City Friday night as part of the police crackdown on drug trafficking and other criminal activities in south Metro Manila. Police also seized shabu worth P136,000 from suspect Michael Tumaliuan, 23, a resident of Block 157 Lot 23, Magnolia Street, Barangay Rizal. Makati City police commander Harold Depositar said his men conducted a buy-bust operation along Catleya Street in Barangay Rizal around 8:38 p.m. He said one of the police operatives acted as buyer and was able to purchase one plastic sachet of shabu worth P500 from Tumaliuan, resulting in his arrest. Also recovered from suspect’s possession were four other plastic sachets containing 20 grams of shabu, a black coin pouch, and the buy-bust money used in the police operation. “The recovered piecess of evidence were turned over to the Southern Police District - Crime Laboratory for analysis while the case was referred to Station investigation and Detective Management Section for proper disposition,” said Depositar.The suspect is now detained at the Makati City police detention facility and will be charged with violation of Section 5, 11 and 26 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). SPD director Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz commended Depositar and his men for the accomplishment. He said the SPD would be more aggressive and relentless in its Anti-Illegal Drug campaign. Cruz had also ordered his men to fully enforce the PNP’s anti-crime campaign dubbed as SACLEO, or the simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations aimed to ensure peace and order in the community. SACLEO is an all-out police operation simultaneously conducted in identified areas against illegal drug personalities, most wanted persons, bearers of loose firearms, illegal gamblers, and city ordinance violators.