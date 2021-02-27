‘Auring’ damage reaches P103 million

posted February 27, 2021 at 01:10 am by Manila Standard February 27, 2021 at 01:10 am

The damage caused by Tropical Storm Auring has reached P102.98 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday. In its update, the NDRRMC said agricultural damage from the cyclone was placed at P79.38 million in the Caraga region. Damage to infrastructure, on the other hand, had so far amounted to P23.6 million in the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Davao, and Caraga. Meanwhile, Auring has affected 64,056 families in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga.Of these, 1,045 families are being sheltered in 20 evacuation centers while 246 families are sheltering with their relatives and friends. The death toll from the storm remains at one, with two injured and four missing, all in Caraga, and still being validated. Damaged houses numbered 1,340, with 348 classified as destroyed and 992 as damaged, in Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.