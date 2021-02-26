Police rescue four kidnapped Chinese

Authorities have rescued four Chinese nationals and arrested 11 suspected kidnappers in a series of operations in Quezon City and Pampanga, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday. Citing reports from the Anti-Kidnapping Group, PNP Chief Debold Sinas said a woman was rescued at a medical diagnostics clinic along N.S. Amoranto Avenue, Quezon City, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Based on the information provided by the supervisor of the establishment, the victim was scheduled for a swab test as a requirement for air travel. AKG agents rushed to the clinic and rescued the victim from her three captors identified as Malaysian nationals Liang Khai Chean, 28; Mou Yun Peng, 35; and Benjie Labor, 43, a Filipino. The rescued Chinese woman said several other kidnap victims were being held in a safe house where she was earlier detained in Barangay Sta. Cruz in Mexico, Pampanga.Around 10:30 p.m., the AKG operatives conducted an operation where they rescued three more Chinese kidnap victims and eight more suspects—two Chinese nationals and six Filipinos. “This successful rescue operation only goes to show the dedication and commitment of the PNP against organized crime,” Sinas said in a statement. Also on Wednesday, Sinas said 37 wanted persons, including three drug suspects, were nabbed in Eastern Visayas during an anti-crime sweep in the region. Based on the report of the Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas), the 34 wanted persons were arrested in the provinces in Samar, Eastern Samar and Southern Leyte while the three drug suspects were nabbed in buy-bust operations in Southern Leyte, Samar and Leyte.