Meralco urged to extend ‘no disconnection’ period

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate is urging the Manila Electric Co. give a further extension of its “ no-disconnection” period even while lauding the utility firm’s move to allow its consumers to settle their unpaid bills until Jan. 31, 2021.
“This is a much welcome move but we urge Meralco to further extend its no disconnection period for at least six months so that electricity consumers would be in a better position to pay their bills considering that many lost their jobs and are finding it hard to just put a meal on the table,” he said.
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, in a letter, requested Meralco president Ray Espinosa to extend its no-disconnection period.
He welcomed the move of Meralco to grant his request amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“The extended grace period being given to our fellow Filipinos during the holiday season will provide much needed reprieve to those reeling from the devastating effects of the pandemic and natural calamities,” he said.