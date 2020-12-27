LIPI calls on Pinoys to denounce CPP-NPA

posted December 26, 2020 at 08:05 pm by Manila Standard December 26, 2020 at 08:05 pm

LIPI Secretary General Jose Antonio Goitia The group Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI) on Saturday urged Filipinos to join government sectors in denouncing the violent actions of the Communist Party of the Philippines and New People's Army (CPP-NPA) because these groups are already declared terrorists."I am calling on all sectors of our society to join the government in denouncing the violent actions of the CPP-NPA-NDF. Our nation's future is held at gunpoint and more innocent lives will be destroyed if we let these atrocities continue," LIPI Secretary General Jose Antonio Goitia said. This developed as CPP founding chairman Jose Maria "Joma" Sison said the Duterte administration "won't succeed in its attempt to destroy the armed revolution." Read: Joma: Duterte will not succeed in attempt to destroy CPP-NPA As the CPP celebrated its 52nd founding anniversary on Saturday, the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) under Resolution No. 12 declared the communist group, its armed wing NPA and political arm National Democratic Front as terrorist organizations. The resolution was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, who is chairman of the ATC. Also declared as terrorist groups were ISIS East Asia, Maute Group, and Daulah Islamiyah."Disyembre bente sais, araw na tinatag ang Communist Party of the Philippines. Ika-limampu't dalawang taong paghahasik ng karahasan laban sa mamayang Pilipino. Hanggang ngayon, pinipilit pa rin ang kanilang ideolohiya na simula't sapul ay sinusuka at kinamumuhian na ng taong bayan," Goitia added. Under Section 45 of Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 2020, the ATC was created to implement the ATA and assume the responsibility for the proper and effective implementation of the policies of the country against terrorism. In a statement, the ATC said the CPP-NPA has extorted around P5.5 billion worth of "revolutionary taxes" since But now, being designated as terrorists, all their assets are subject to the authority of the Anti-Money Laundering Council or AMLC to investigate or freeze the same pursuant to Section 11 of RA 10168, Goitia noted. The ATC also found probable cause to designate the CPP-NPA as a terrorist group for its violent and armed activities that resulted in the destruction of properties, loss of lives, and damage to business and economy, as cited in the pending proscription case and other collated reports from the security and intelligence sector, LIPI said. "We adhere to democratic ideals. We submit ourselves to the law of the land. We will protect our freedom," Goitia ended.

