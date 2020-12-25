NPA member killed in Surigao clash with government troops

A female member of the New People's Army was killed in a firefight with government troops in Brgy. Anahao Daan, Tago, Surigao del Sur on December 23, 2020, three days before the communist movement was to mark its founding anniversary.
The clash occurred at around 5:00 p.m. between the government troops and ten communist rebels.
State troops recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two bandoliers, nine magazines with (167) live ammunition, 50 meter-long blasting cord, several cellular phones, subversive documents, back packs, and assorted food supplies.