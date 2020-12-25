NPA member killed in Surigao clash with government troops

posted December 25, 2020 at 06:25 pm by Manila Standard December 25, 2020 at 06:25 pm

A female member of the New People's Army was killed in a firefight with government troops in Brgy. Anahao Daan, Tago, Surigao del Sur on December 23, 2020, three days before the communist movement was to mark its founding anniversary. The clash occurred at around 5:00 p.m. between the government troops and ten communist rebels. The clash occurred at around 5:00 p.m. between the government troops and ten communist rebels.State troops recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two bandoliers, nine magazines with (167) live ammunition, 50 meter-long blasting cord, several cellular phones, subversive documents, back packs, and assorted food supplies.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.