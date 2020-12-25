1,885 cases on Christmas Day bring virus total to 467k

The Philippines logged 1,885 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Christmas Day, bringing the country's total to 467,601, as 15 laboratories failed to submit their data on time, the Department of Health (DOH) reported. “As of 4PM today, December 25, 2020, the Department of Health reports the total number of COVID-19 cases at 467,601, after 1,885 newly-confirmed cases were added to the list of COVID-19 patients,” the DOH COVID-19 Case Bulletin #286 read. The 15 labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on December 24, it also said. Top cities and provinces with new cases are Quezon City, 130; Bulacan, 122; Davao City, 99; Rizal Province, 78; and Leyte, 63. The DOH also reported 27,748 active cases, which is 5.9 percent of the total cases. Of the active cases, 81.7 percent are mild cases; 10.4 percent are asymptomatic; 4.9 percent are critical; 2.6 percent are severe, and 0.32 percent are moderate.It likewise announced 307 recoveries, bringing the total number to 430,791, which is 92.1 percent of the total cases. The DOH also reported seven new fatalities, putting the death toll at 9,062, which is 1.94 percent of the total cases. A total of seven duplicates were removed from the total case count. Of these, 4 recovered cases have been removed. In addition, a cases was found to have tested negative and has been removed from the total case count. Moreover, 2 cases were previously reported as recovered but removed after final validation. The DOH also reported that nationwide, of the approximately 2,000 total ICU bed capacity, 63 percent are available; of the approximately 15,300 total isolation bed capacity, 68 percent are available; of the approximately 7,200 ward bed capacity, 77 percent are available; and of the approximately 2,000 total units of ventilators, 81 percent are available.