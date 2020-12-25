'Bato' wants more teeth to PNP Chief's disciplinary powers

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said there is a need to amend the governing law on the country’s national police force and strengthen the disciplinary powers of its top official amid the recent killings in Tarlac province involving an off-duty police officer. Dela Rosa said he will revisit Republic Act No. 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998” for possible amendments to some of its provisions, especially those pertaining to the disciplinary powers of the PNP Chief. “Legislative reform is needed. We have to revisit RA 8551 and strengthen the power, the disciplinary mechanism of the PNP," said Dela Rosa, a former national police chief. He cited the need for PNP chief who has complete powers in implementing discipline on his subordinates. The senator said that compared to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the PNP Chief’s powers in imposing disciplinary actions on erring personnel need to be strengthened. “I will try to revisit the RA 8551, yung PNP Reorganizational Act, I will look for provisions there giving Chief PNP powers," said Dela Rosa. "Compare the AFP and the PNP, they have different disciplinary mechanism," added Dela Rosa. "In the AFP, a military man who committed something wrong can be sent to jail immediately. In the PNP, you can't jail a soldier (sic) without a case," Dela Rosa said. “Halimbawa, nagkasala ang pulis kagaya kay Nuezca, kitang-kita ang ebidensya na binaril in cold-blood yung dalawa. The Chief PNP should give an order to immediately to dismiss a police -- summary dismissal." "But in the PNP, the summary dismissal proceeding, according to the NAPOLCOM, should take 30 days for them to afford the suspect due process."Dela Rosa said he will look into amending the appellate procedures of the police force, which he said some rogue cops, with the help of some ill-intentioned lawyers, use to stay on the force or get back after being dismissed. This, according to Dela Rosa, perpetuates the problem. Dela Rosa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, has renewed calls to revive the death penalty in the country. He anx six other senators have filed separate bills seeking its reimposition. He expressed his frustration as well as the urgency of tackling the pending bills on death penalty, which were referred to the Committee on Justice and Human Rights headed by Senator Richard Gordon during the beginning of the 18th Congress in July of 2019. Dela Rosa clarified he does not intend to amend his bill to include heinous crimes, as it is the main contention of the oppositors of the death penalty. But he believes the hearings will open the discussion on the crimes to be considered for its implementation. His proposed death penalty bill only covers high-level drug traffickers. Asked on imposing capital punishment on Police Master Sargeant Jonel Nuezca, who shot dead two unarmed civilians, 52-year-old Sonya Gregorio and her 25-year-old son Frank Anthony Gregorio, in Paniqui, Tarlac over the weekend, Dela Rosa agreed. “Yes, deep in my heart, alam ko dapat death penalty ang parusa sa kanya (Nuezca) dahil very cold-blooded killing yun, I don’t see enough provocation on the part of the victims. Sobra-sobra yung ginawa niya,” he noted. Dela Rosa also said the recent killing is most likely drug related and highlights the need to impose capital punishment on big time drug personalities. The senator from Davao claimed the incident involving Nuezca is an isolated case and does not reflect the entire PNP organization.