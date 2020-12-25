Immigration bureau bars entry of passengers from UK

The Bureau of Immigration said it would ban the entry of all passengers whose flights came from United Kingdom after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) issued resolution 90, banning all flights from the said European country effective December 24. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the IATF resolution was suspending all flights from the UK until December 31, 2020. “Consequently, effective December 24, all passengers who have been to the United Kingdom in the last 14 days are temporarily restricted from entering the Philippines,” said Morente. He clarified that even transiting passengers from the UK were included in the travel restriction. “I have instructed a strict implementation of our 100 percent passport inspection to ensure that we are able to detect anyone who has been to the UK in the last 14 days,” he stated. Morente also appealed to the different airlines and shipping agents not to board aliens who had been to the UK recently. “We are constrained to implement this to ensure that our healthcare system is given ample time to respond to this latest development on the pandemic,” said Morente.He added that those who arrive from the UK before December 24 shall be allowed entry, but would be referred to the Bureau of Quarantine and the One Stop Shop for implementation of strict quarantine and testing protocols. “Filipinos will be allowed to enter the country even aft December 24, but will also be referred to the BOQ and the One Stop Shop,” he stated. The BI said that following the IATF’s resolution, outbound travel to the United Kingdom remained allowed, subject to the presentation of a confirmed round trip ticket for short-term our tourist visa holders, travel and health insurance to cover travel disruptions in case of COVID-19 infections during their allowable period of stay abroad, and signing at the ports of a declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling, including the risk of delay in their return trip. The UK consists of four countries, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.