Wednesday December 23, 2020

Mine landslide claims 4 lives at Toledo site

posted December 23, 2020 at 12:30 am by  Othel V. Campos
A mining project in Toledo City in Cebu said Tuesday the slide incident that happened Monday had claimed four lives.

Carmen Copper Corporation announced in an update that the company was doing its best to locate six more missing people.

“As of this time we are in close coordination and communication with the affected immediate families and will continue to extend the needed support and assistance. We humbly ask the general public to exercise caution and responsibility in distributing information out of respect to the affected families,” the company said in a statement.

The company also cited the efforts by private groups and the Toledo City Government Emergency Response team for extending assistance in the search-and-rescue operations.

Company officials blamed the non-stop downpour that further softened the earth on the mining grounds, resulting in dangerously slippery grounds.

The company said it was in close coordination and communication with government agencies to address the situation.

It has suspended all activities in the mining site area to ensure the safety of employees and contractors.

Carmen Copper is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Consolidated Mining Corporation. It has active mining operations in the Toledo Mines covering 1,645 hectares.

