Early-morning quake shakes Quezon province

posted December 23, 2020 at 12:25 am by Rio N. Araja December 23, 2020 at 12:25 am

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake of tectonic origin jolted Quezon province and nearby areas at 2:14 a.m. on Tuesday. It struck nine kilometers northwest of General Nakar and had a depth of 13 kilometers. Intensity IV was felt in General Nakar, Quezon; Malolos City and San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan; Lumban, Laguna; Quezon City, Caloocan City and Makati City in Metro Manila; and Rodriguez, Rizal. Intensity III was recorded in Lucban, Quezon, Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija; Malabon City; Talim Island and Binangonan, Rizal; and Intensity II in Santa Cruz, Laguna; San Mateo, Antipolo City, and Tanay, Rizal; Marikina City; Navotas City; and Plaridel in Bulacan. Intensity I was reported in Guinayangan, Quezon. The following instrumental intensities were also recorded: Intensity IV - Navotas City.Intensity III - Dolores, Quezon; Plaridel, Malolos City and Calumpit, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Marikina City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Mandaluyong City; Malabon City; San Juan City. Intensity II - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Baler, Aurora; Gumaca, Quezon; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Las Piñas City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan. Intensity I - Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Muntinlupa City; Guinayangan, Lucena City and Lucban, Quezon; Daet, Camarines Norte; Carmona and Bacoor City, Cavite. Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration. Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said aftershocks were possible while damage was not expected from the magnitude 4.9 quake.

