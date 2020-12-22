Belmonte, Sotto, Moreno top performers – survey

Three Metro Manila mayors emerged with top approval ratings from their constituents, according to a recent survey. Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte got the top approval rating of 85%, followed by Pasig City Mayor Victor Maria Regis “Vico” Sotto and Manila Mayor Franciso “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, with 82% and 77%, respectively. The survey was conducted by RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMDinc) through face-to-face interviews of 3,500 respondents. The respondents were asked to rate their respective mayors based on their over-all job performance in 2020. “Our previous survey, June 2020 NCR Mayor’s Performance Review in addressing and responding to the COVID-19 situation pushed LGUs to step up their game,” said Dr. Paul Martinez of RPMDinc. “This time our survey was conducted with the intention to assess the over-all performance of NCR mayors for the year 2020 and to gauge their re-election bid,” he continued.Following the three mayors were Rex Gatchalian of Valenzuela City with 75%; Marcelino Teodoro of Marikina, 72%; Mayor Tobias Tiangco of Navotas, 69%; Lino Edgardo Cayetano of Taguig City, 67%; Mar-len Abigail Binay of Makati City, 64%; Carmelita Abalos of Mandaluyong City, 55%; and Francis Zamora of San Juan, 53%. The respondents were also asked if they would vote for their mayors if they run for re-election. Sotto got the highest rating at 77%, followed by Belmonte, 75%; Moreno, 72%; Teodoro, 65%; Cayetano, 63%; Tiangco, 61%; Binay, 60%; and Abalos, 51%. Gatchalian is a last-termer but 70% of the respondents still would support him if he were to run for another local position. The randomly chosen respondents of the survey, held from Dec. 5 to 15, 2020, were registered voters and aged 18 to 70.