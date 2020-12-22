‘Vicky’ exits PAR, leaves eight dead

At least eight people were killed during the onslaught of Tropical Depression Vicky in Mindanao and the Visayas during the weekend, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed Monday. In its latest update, the NDRRMC said deaths were recorded in Region 8 (2), Region 11 (1), and in Caraga (5). The two injured were in Region 13 and the one missing in Caraga. Families affected by "Vicky" were placed at 8,924 or equivalent to 36,030 individuals residing in 149 barangays in Regions 7, 8, 11, and the Caraga. Of these, 3,815 families or 15,803 persons are being served in 123 evacuation centers while 2,266 families or 8,286 individuals are being aided outside. A total of 12 road sections and five bridges in Regions 8, 11, and Caraga were damaged, of which seven roads and four bridges are still impassable as of this posting.Infrastructure damage, mostly of roads and flood control facilities, was placed at P110.4 million in Regions 5 and Caraga. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Eastern Visayas suffered P96.4 million in damage, while Bicol lost P5 million. The DPWH said nine out of the 23 road sections have been so far cleared while the clearing operations are being conducted in the remaining 14 national road sections in Luzon and Visayas that were rendered impassable due to landslide, mudflow, flooding, fallen trees, and damaged road and bridges brought by Tropical Depression Vicky.