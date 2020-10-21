Skyway 3 toll-free to motorists in December

San Miguel Corporation said Tuesday the 18-kilometer newly-completed and much-anticipated Skyway 3 expressway will be open to all motorists for free in December. For over a year now, SMC has also partially opened for public use the Buendia-to-Plaza-Dilao section of Skyway 3. It has remained open and free for the public without any toll fees. In his Facebook post, Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of SMC, said the company was confident it would be able to open Skyway 3 by December. This despite the continuing rain hampering the finishing works, including the laying and proper curing of asphalt. He also said that for the first month, motorists can use the entire 18-kilometer length of Skyway 3 from Buendia to NLEX for free. “We’re very proud and excited about this project, because it will truly make a big difference to so many people’s live—especially with our economy slowly opening up and with more vehicles coming back to our roads,” Ang said. “While we’re still doing a few finishing works, we want the public to be able to use Skyway 3 already and benefit from the convenience and ease of travel that it will bring. We have all waited long for this project, so this is the best way we can welcome everyone, by making Skyway 3 free for one month.” The project, which took six years to complete due to the many challenges, including right-of-way issues and the major changes to its design and alignment, is seen to greatly improve travel times and traffic conditions in and around Metro Manila. Seamlessly connecting the South Luzon Expressway with the North Luzon Expressway, it will also serve as an alternative to EDSA, with its eight access points that traverse Makati, Manila, San Juan and Quezon City.These access points include Buendia, Plaza Dilao, Nagtahan, Aurora Boulevard, Quezon Avenue, Sergeant Rivera, Balintawak and NLEX. Ang also thanked all stakeholders and government partners for their contributions to making the vision that was Skyway 3 a reality. Privately funded and built by SMC, Skyway 3 was completed at no cost to the government, with also no guarantees or subsidies. “With Skyway 3, we will improve the daily commutes and lives of so many Filipinos. We will lessen their time spent in traffic on the road, we can increase both their productivity and time spent with their families,” Ang said. “Apart from this, the transportation of goods from north and south Luzon will also be so much easier, faster and more efficient. This will be a big boost to our economy and support growth throughout the regions.” After completing the entire structure of Skyway 3 ahead of its Oct. 31 deadline, SMC also earlier announced it was targeting to deliver the northbound section of the Skyway extension project, which connect SLEX directly to Skyway from Susanna Heights in Muntinlupa, by December. With this, travel from Susanna Heights through the Skyway System including Skyway 3, all the way to the Balintawak toll plaza of the NLEX, will only take 20 minutes, Ang said. Meanwhile, the travel time from Magallanes to Balintawak will be just 15 minutes; Balintawak to NAIA will be just 15 minutes, and Valenzuela to Makati will only take 10 minutes.