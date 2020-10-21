General in Laguna chopper crash dies

Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Ramos, one of the police generals among the passengers of the helicopter that crashed in Laguna in March, died on Tuesday, Philippine National Police Chief Camilo Cascolan said. He said Ramos, his “mistah” at the Philippine Military Academy’s Sinagtala Class, died around 12:07 a.m. at the Asian Hospital in Muntinlupa City due to low blood pressure. He was 55. “The PNP is saddened by this news. In behalf of CPNP Gen. Cascolan, the PNP extends its condolences to the family and PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986,” PNP spokesman Ysmael Yu said in a message to reporters. Ramos, who was critically hurt during the crash, was comatose for months. Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway, one of those seriously injured in the accident, was discharged in May.On March 5, the helicopter carrying ranking police officials, including retired PNP Chief Archie Gamboa, crashed after takeoff when it hit a high-tension wire due to poor visibility. Gamboa, together with his aide-de-camp Capt. Keventh Gayramara and former PNP spokesman Bernard Banac, were the first to be released from the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City. Pilots Lt. Cols. Roel Zalatar and Rico Macawili and Senior Master Sgt. Luis Estonia were also among the survivors.

