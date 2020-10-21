Bizwoman asks President to probe DBM ‘corruption’

The general manager of a construction company has complained to the Office of the President of supposed “major corruption” in the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Virginia Rodriguez, also a former sportswriter of the Manila Bulletin, asked President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate the Budget department for releasing what she said was a misleading public notice that damaged her reputation as a businesswoman. In her one-page letter to the President, Rodriguez said she was a victim of false accusations when the DBM released a recent notice. The notice reads: “This is to warn the public of the recently reported incidents regarding individuals claiming to have the capacity or influence to facilitate the release of funds to Local Government Units (LGUs).” “Based on reports received by various LGUs, the following individuals are misrepresenting themselves as employees of the DBM,”, the notice added, with Rodriguez’s name included on the list. Rodriguez assertively denied the accusation and said she does not have the power to influence the DBM in any way.She wondered why a public notice was suddenly released from the office of Thea Marie Corinne Palarca, Director IV of DBM, without even the benefit of an investigation. “Instead, they already defiled my name, along with four other individuals,” Rodriguez said. In her letter for the President, Rodriguez pointed out that a former agent, whom she recently fired from her construction firm, is behind all the false accusations towards her. Rodriguez has filed grave threats charges against this agent at the Las Piñas prosecutor’s office, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), along with three of her accomplices, she noted in her letter to Duterte.