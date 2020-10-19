Grandma oldest survivor at 92

SUVIVOR. A 92-year old woman, Amanda Morales, has recovered from COVID-19, making her Manila's oldest virus survivor. Morales was admitted to the Sta. Ana Hospital and discharged on Oct. 13, according to Mayor Isko Moreno. Manila PIO

A 92-year-old grandmother from Pandacan, Manila, is the oldest COVID-19 survivor who was treated in a hospital being run by the city government.An 80-year-old Manila resident who was confined for 44 days was earlier declared the oldest survivor of the disease. Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso made the revelation over the weekend as he praised the doctors, nurses and staff of the Santa Ana Hospital and its director, Grace Padilla, for successfully saving Amanda Morales—including the other members of her family who also were infected by the coronavirus. Domagoso said Morales even had pre-conditions, but with ample care and better health facilities she was able to pull through after 12 days of treatment. “Congrats grandma and be careful next time. I’m happy for you. Thank God and please hold on. After eight years you will have P100,000 from the city government. I hope to visit you someday,” Domagoso said.He says Morales’ recovery serves as an inspiration for him and the rest of the officialdom of the Manila city government. It drives them to continue exploring ways of saving lives, and further improving the city’s health-care system and facilities and the support being given to medical frontliners. “Every Manilan saved is one step closer to success. Ample care and better health care facilities is the only way so far. This should be an inspiration for us,” Domogoso said. He said based on the information he had gathered, Morales had not been going out of the house since she belonged to the high-risk age group. But her children and grandchildren were going out, and this was how she got infected. He reiterated his appeal to those allowed to go out under quarantine rules to only do so when necessary, and to take all precautions.