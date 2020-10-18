Bontoc town bars LSI entry temporarily

October 17, 2020

The mayor of Bontoc town, Mountain Province has ordered the lockdown of a village to temporarily bar the entry of locally stranded individuals, especially those from the National Capital Region. In a memorandum order issued Friday, Bontoc Mayor Franklin Odsey said the municipal inter-agency task force addressing the COVID-19 health crisis has been informed of the continuous influx of LSIs from Metro Manila and other places into Barangay Bayyo since Mountain Province was placed under modified general community quarantine. Odsey said a temporary lockdown will provide a breathing space to municipal health personnel and Bayyo’s barangay health workers who monitor the entry of returnees, as well as the number of beds and quarantine facilities where the LSIs must complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine. Bontoc’s latest COVID-19 case is a 32-year-old male LSI who went home to Bayyo. He is confined at the Bontoc General Hospital.Bontoc accounts for 10 of the Mountain Province’s 25 confirmed cases, the least in the Cordillera region. As of October 16, the region has 713 active cases and 1,775 recoveries.

