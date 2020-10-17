Customs seize P750K smuggled ecstasy

Airport authorities intercepted a smuggled shipment of ecstasy at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City on Friday. The shipment worth P750,000, which came from Amersfoort, The Netherlands, was declared as “keychains” and consigned to an individual in Cebu City. The shipment was sent by a certain Jansen J.J.K. and was intended for Cebu City. A team from the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted the shipment in coordination with elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group following a physical examination of the package. They found 196 pieces of dark-gray, oval-shaped ecstasy tablets and 151 grams of ecstasy powder.PDEA Chemical Laboratory results confirmed that the tablets and the crystallized substance contained MDMA or ecstasy/molly. The illegal drugs are now in the custody of PDEA for further investigation while criminal charges are being prepared against the owner of the shipment. Since January 2020, the Port of NAIA in partnership with PDEA and NAIA-IADITG has intercepted 41 different shipments of illegal drugs with a total value of P83.6 million. Thirteen shipments contained ecstasy worth P40.4 million and the last seizure of ecstasy shipment was made by the agency at CMEC on Sept. 15.