19 Immigration personnel relieved

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday the Immigration personnel implicated in the so-called “pastillas” scheme had been reshuffled. “In view of the filing by the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] of cases before the OMB [Office of the Ombudsman] against certain BI personnel in connection with the so-called ‘pastillas’ scheme, these personnel have been relieved of their duties at the airports and were recalled to their mother units,” Guevarra told reporters. He said an internal body had initiated administrative proceedings against those involved. “At the same time, I have reconstituted the board of discipline to commence administrative proceedings against them and other BI personnel suspected of corruption, misconduct and other acts inimical to the service,” Guevarra said. The NBI earlier recommended the filing of criminal charges before the Ombudsman against 19 Immigration officers and personnel for their alleged involvement in the money-making scheme while assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. They were Grifton San Pedro Medina, Deon Carlo Albao, Fidel Mendoza, Abdulhafez dela Tonga Handjibasher, Gabriel Ernest Estacio, Ralph Garcia, Phol Villanueva, Abdul Calaca, Danilo Deudor, Mark Macababad, Aurelio Lucero III, George Bituin, Salahudin Hadjinoor, Chevy Naniong, Hamza Pacasum, Manuel Sarmiento III, Cherry Pie Ricolcol, German Robin and Jeffrey Dale Salamde Ignacio. Liya Wu, a private individual and owner of Empire International Travel and Tours, was also recommended to be charged for allegedly corrupting public officials.In September, an NBI lawyer and his brother, an Immigration officer, were charged before the Department of Justice over their alleged involvement in extorting money from BI personnel tagged in the “pastillas” scheme. NBI Legal Assistance Section chief Joshua Paul Capiral and his brother, Immigration Medical Section officer Christopher John Capiral, were arrested in an entrapment operation after they received P200,000 from the complainant, Immigration officer Jeffrey Ignacio. The NBI Special Action Unit filed robbery/extortion and graft charges against the Capiral brothers. NBI Deputy Director and spokesman Ferdinand Lavin said agents had been investigating the Capiral brothers for more than two weeks, adding it was John who approached the NBI. Joshua Paul, in his capacity as NBI legal assistance section chief, reviews and evaluates the work of an agent. Before the entrapment operation, Lavin said the NBI flagged Joshua Paul for initially recommending that only four of the 19 immigration officers be charged for their alleged involvement in the protection racket, which allowed the entry of Chinese nationals into the country.