Luna deputy chief for intelligence

Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Chief Alex Luna on Friday was designated as the new Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. In a statement, AFP public affairs office chief Jonathan Zata said the ceremony was presided by AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Erick Kagaoan at the General Headquarters Building in Camp Aguinaldo. The position was previously held by Maj. Gen. Greg Almerol, who has been appointed commander of the Tanay, Rizal-based 2nd Infantry Division. During his stint as JTF-NCR chief, Luna led troops in the COVID-19 response efforts while continuing counter-insurgency activities. He was also assigned in Eastern Samar as commander of the 801st Brigade and co-chairman of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program Committee.Luna’s expertise in intelligence operations came from his experiences in the Army Intelligence Regiment, including his designation as Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence. “I urge you to sustain the progress started by your predecessors and perform your tasks with utmost commitment and dedication. We trust in your abilities and we look forward to more accomplishments under your helmsmanship,” Kagaoan told Luna. Kagaoan also commended Almerol for his expertise, competence and high sense of responsibility. “During his stint, Maj. Gen. Almerol broadened the security perspective of the AFP by enhancing the intelligence operations that address the nation’s stability against various threats despite the challenges brought by the pandemic,” Kagaoan said.