Local Roundup: Red Cross shuns P’Health-funded coronavirus tests

The Philippine Red Cross, the top humanitarian organization in the country, said it had ceased conducting COVID-19 tests chargeable to PhilHealth effective October 14. This followed its announcement that it reached a milestone in the fight against COVID-19 with one million tests on October 6, representing 26 percent of the national test output. But in a statement Thursday, the PRC said: “However, as the PRC continues to face challenges with PhilHealth due to its inability to settle its ever-increasing outstanding balance to the PRC, we are constrained to cease conducting tests chargeable to PhilHealth effective today, 14 October 2020.” This will remain until the overdue balance of P930,993,000.00 is paid by PhilHealth.The Philippines on Thursday logged 2,261 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total to 348,698, the Department of Health DOH reported. The DOH announced 385 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 294,161. The DOH also reported 50 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,497. Of the 2,261 reported cases, 1,921 (85 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days from October 2 to October 15, 2020. The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR (456 or 24 percent), Region 4A (398 or 21 percent) and Region 8 (176 or 9 percent). Top provinces by newly-announced cases are NCR, 566; Cavite, 174; Pangasinan, 145; Northern Samar, 104; and Quezon, 98.The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said the number of overseas Filipinos infected with coronavirus disease reached 11,108 following reports of 26 new cases. In its latest case bulletin, the DFA also reported 34 new recoveries and 8 new fatalities from Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing their respective totals to 7,170 and 810.The DFA said, some 3,128 are considered active cases or infected individuals who are still undergoing treatment. Based on DFA data, the Middle East still has the most number of COVID-infected Filipinos, in terms of active, recoveries and death cases.Sinovac Biotech may start its late-stage trials of the coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines as early as next month, after it hurdled the initial stage of the country’s screening process, the Food and Drugs Administration said Thursday. The FDA expects to receive the Chinese drug maker’s formal application for phase three clinical trials within two weeks and regulators will make a decision after their evaluation, FDA chief Eric Domingo said. Domingo told reporters a November trial start was “possible.” President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier expressed that he preferred that his country sourced its COVID-19 vaccines from either China or Russia.The Bureau of Customs has built a medical facility to serve its employees, especially the frontline workers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The facility, situated at the NAIA Customshouse building in Pasay City, will serve as the lead health response unit of the Port of NAIA to support and observe health protocols, and cater to the health needs of the Customs NAIA employees. “The medical clinic is intended for employees who have been rendering government service, with uninterrupted operations amidst the threat of COVID-19,” said Port of NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan. Talusan said the Customs NAIA continued to work 24/7 to man the port against the illegal entry of contraband, and facilitate the release of COVID-19 related shipments despite the threat of the deadly disease.