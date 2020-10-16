Court penalizes CA justice

The Supreme Court has imposed disciplinary action against a Court of Appeals magistrate and imposed a fine equivalent to one year of her salary for failing to decide 160 cases within the required period during her stint as a regional trial court judge. In a decision dated June 23, 2020, the high court found CA Associate Justice Marilyn B. Lagura-Yap guilty of gross inefficiency when she, as then presiding judge of Mandaue City RTC Branch 28, failed to decide the cases within the reglementary period and to submit the required certification of caseload before the Judicial and Bar Council as required by the JBC when she applied for the CA post in 2011. The 15-member bench held that the fine is payable within 30 days from receipt of notice. The SC also admonished Yap to be more diligent in the performance of her sworn duty as a dispenser of justice, especially that she is now a CA associate justice. The decision is immediately executory. In imposing the fine equivalent to one year of her current salary, the SC considered the number of cases left undecided and the lack of any plausible explanation for such failure to decide within the reglementary period, and her failure to submit the certification of pending cases before the JBC.In a statement, the SC Public Information Office said the sanction against Yap was a testament that Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta is serious in purging the judiciary. When he was appointed as the 26th Chief Justice in 2019, Peralta came out with his Ten-Point Program which has four core areas: efficiency, integrity, security, and service. The high court stressed its policy on the prompt disposition or resolution of cases because “delay in the disposition of cases is a major culprit in the erosion of public faith and confidence in the judicial system, as judges have the sworn duty to administer justice without undue delay.” The tribunal said the Constitution expressly provides that all lower courts should decide or resolve cases or matters within three months from the date of submission. The SC also has laid down certain guidelines to ensure compliance with this mandate. In particular, Administrative Circular No. 13-87 which provides that judges will observe scrupulously the periods prescribed by Article VIII, Section 15, of the Constitution for the adjudication and resolution of all cases or matters submitted in their courts.