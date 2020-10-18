ALL SECTIONS
Oct 18, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Philippine Red Cross gives seafarers top priority on RT-PCR test

posted October 15, 2020 at 10:03 pm by  Manila Standard

The Philippine Red Cross is giving top priority to seafarers belonging to the ALMA Maritime Group in administering reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to ensure their glitch-free deployment.

This special treatment for seafarers of ALMA was made possible after the newly-organized manning group, composed of 50 licensed manning agencies handling 110,000 ocean going seafarers, had forged a partnership with the Red Cross to guarantee smoother and faster RT-PCR testing, the widely accepted COVID-19 test for seafarers.

Filipino seafarers require robust testing before they are allowed to work on ships in order to avoid the transmission of virus. The seafaring industry is largely challenged with the predatory costs of RT-PCR tests in the Philippines and the long wait of the results which will not be accepted by the joining ports once the seafarers reach the foreign ports.

That problem would practically be a thing of the past with the memorandum of agreement between ALMA and the Red Cross which the latter assures the seafarers an expedited release of test results at a reduced cost.

Formed only during the height of the pandemic, ALMA was born due to necessity after new guidelines on travel restrictions, health protocols, and other regulations of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases failed to reach many manning agencies.

ALMA trustee and corporate secretary, Atty. Iris Baguilat, president of Döhle Seafront Crewing (Manila) Inc., requested this special accommodation by Red Cross to the manning agencies under ALMA during a meeting with Senator Richard Gordon.

“During the trial run, we have seen almost a 75% reduction of expedited test costs for our seafarers. We thank the Red Cross and Senator Gordon for supporting the jobs of our seafarers onboard ships and for helping the Filipino seafarers help solve our crew change difficulties,” she said.

ALMA President Cristina Garcia is thankful to PRC for the preferential treatment, especially to Sen. Gordon, who appreciated the need to hasten the deployment of Filipino seafarers overseas.

Topics: Philippine Red Cross , Cristina Garcia , ALMA Maritime Group , COVID-19

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard