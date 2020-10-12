‘Survivorship’ benefits pushed for prosecutors

In recognition of the indispensable role of prosecutors in the country’s criminal justice system, Senator Sonny Angara is pushing for the grant of survivorship benefits to the members of the National Prosecution Service. A lawyer himself, Angara took note of how retired prosecutors have no survivorship benefits unlike their counterparts in the Office of the Ombudsman or the judiciary even though the nature of their work is the same. “Prosecutors are saddled with heavy caseloads and on top of this they face constant risks to life because of the nature of their work. The grant of survivorship benefits to the members of the NPS is but a small gesture of our appreciation of the work that they are doing in the service of the country,” Angara said.One of the most recent attacks against prosecutors was in July this year when Jovencio Senados, the inquest division chief of the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office was killed on his way to work. In filing Senate Bill 1865, Angara said it is about time the state recognizes the sacrifice NPS prosecutors have made and continue to make, risking personal safety as “instruments in the dispensation of justice.”