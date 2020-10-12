HDO issued vs. Chinese, 4 Pinoys for telco fraud

A Pasay City court judge has directed the Immigration bureau to issue a hold departure order against a Chinese national and his four Filipino cohorts accused of being involved in a telecommunication fraud racket. The suspects -- Neng Shen Sy, a Chinese businessman and resident of Barangay Tambo, Paranaque City; and Mark Glenn Sy, Felisa Sy, Stephen Sha and Ronald Fesalbon -- are now the subjects of a manhunt operation for syndicated estafa filed by the victim, who is also a Chinese national, before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court. “In view of the prayer of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alan A. Mangabat for the issuance of a hold departure order against the accused, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration is hereby directed to hold the departure of the said accused to prevent them from leaving the country until further orders from this Court,” stated in the court order signed by Pasay City RTC Branch 118 Judge Rowena Nieves Tan. Joel E. Zurbano Court records showed that sometime between January 2018 and June 2019, the suspects presented themselves as directors and officers of Pil-Chi Telecoms, Inc. with an office address in Binondo, Manila, and were able to convince a Chinese national to be their partner in their telecommunication business by putting money into the company and he would be entitled to a 20 percent share.The victim agreed by investing P100 million. But he later discovered he was duped into paying up millions of pesos for the business opportunity or investment that never materialize. This prompted the Chinese national to seek police assistance and file a criminal case with the court against his fellow Chinese and the four Filipino accomplices.