Schneider Electric’s 'Tomorrow Rising Fund' gives 5,000 poor families access to clean water

Schneider Electric Foundation’s Tomorrow Rising Fund has released 10,000 euros (approximately P578,600) to provide access to clean water for more than 5,000 families in disadvantaged communities in Cavite, Cebu, and Leyte.

The fund, which was launched to support emergency relief and longer-term reconstruction projects related to COVID-19 in all countries where Schneider Electric operates, was coursed through E&V Water and Life Philippines, Inc.

Prior to the pandemic, Tubig Pag-Asa, Inc. (TPA), a social enterprise created by E&V Water and Life Philippines, set up and maintained water supply systems complete with individual water meters, connecting all houses in the communities it serves to the municipal water network.

TPA collected contributions from the community, which had been disrupted at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis as most members were fishermen, jeepney or tricycle drivers, and sari-sari store owners who have lost their daily source of income.

The assistance from Tomorrow Rising Fund has enabled TPA to supply the water for free to the communities, providing for residents’ basic needs and promoting hygiene and cleanliness.

The water relief fund has ensured water security and access at home, preserving the human dignity and right water of affected families with a daily water threshold of 15-20 liters per person.

“The source of water is the municipal water. The water is delivered to each house through a pipe network and individual metered connection that we have implemented. Our role is bridging the last mile, reaching urban poor people living in areas that are suffering from a lack of essential public services,” explained Alexia Michels, country director of E&V Water and Life Philippines.

The project has eased the burden brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 2,200 families in Cavite, more than 2,300 families in Cebu, and more than 900 families in Leyte.

“The Tomorrow Rising Fund aims to help communities recover and respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to be resilient in the longer term. Our assistance to E&V Water and Life Philippines allows us to make a significant contribution to the communities we are present in and to do our share in alleviating the burdens faced by the most vulnerable in our societies,” said Alexandre Vermot, president of Schneider Electric Philippines.