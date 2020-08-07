BOC warns public vs online scammers

posted August 07, 2020 at 06:46 pm by Joel E. Zurbano August 07, 2020 at 06:46 pm

The Bureau of Customs on Friday warned the public anew of a syndicate victimizing people online. "Reports and complaints have recently proliferated about people who claim to have communicated with individuals allegedly from the BOC who in turn ask payment for the release of parcels or packages from the Bureau. The BOC warns the public to refrain from further communicating with such individuals as these are organized scammers," the agency said in an advisory Friday. Customs officials said the scammers are also using fake Bureau of Customs E-mail accounts and bogus websites to swindle victims. "The BOC reiterates to the public that the official website of the Bureau of Customs is http://customs.gov.ph and [email protected] is the official E mail address that caters to stakeholder concerns." The agency is in close coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation to take down the fake accounts and go against the scammers. Last month, the bureau made a warning about a "package scheme" which uses the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the illegal activity.Victims are duped to pay duties and taxes for the release of the package through money remittance or personal bank accounts. Bogus receipts, tracking numbers of packages and other documents are also sent to the victims to make the transaction look legitimate. “I call on everyone to be careful with their dealings with people they do not know. It pays to be cautious in this regard. We advice the public to seek the help of police authorities in case of doubt," said Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal. In 2018, Monreal's men arrested a 34-year old woman in an entrapment operation based on the complaint lodged by one Shirley Campones. Campones sought the help of airport authorities after an unidentified person sent a text message, asking her to bring some 11, 000 US dollars in exchange for a package sent to her by one Fred Mc Neil who befriended her through social media.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.