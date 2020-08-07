Parañaque commended for COVID response

The National Task Force COVID-19 has commended and considered the City of Parañaque as a “model city” for its aggressive and systematic response in fighting the spread of the deadly disease. "When you are united, you will win the war," said Secretary Carlito Galvez, COVID-19 chief implementer, referring to the city's campaign in testing and tracing residents. “The strategies are really working and they are already implementing it at the barangay level. They know where to address the problem,” he added. Galvez made the statement during the launching of “One Hospital” Command Center held at city hall. City health officer Dr. Olga Virtusio said the key to the successful fight against COVID-19 was the support of all local officials, active barangays, and of course health workers and proper isolation facilities. As of Friday, the city government recorded 2,896 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 724 of them are active cases.However, the city recorded a 2,084 or 72 percent recoveries, the highest among the cities in Metro Manila. Galvez said the One Hospital Command Center was expected to establish links among healthcare stakeholders and provide real-time situational awareness on hospital capacity and availability of medical personnel especially during this time of public health emergency. “Launching of One Hospital Command Center is timely and the system will help government to efficiently oversee coordination, referral of patients across health facilities and ensure to have enough hospital beds for moderate and severe COVID-19 cases,” he said. Galvez said part of the national task force fund would be allocated for the operations of the command center. Aside from Galvez, the launching was also attended by Health Undersecretaries Leopoldo Vega, Ricojudge Echiverri, and Dr. Beverly Loraine Ho, and Pamela Pascua, of the Department of Welfare and Social Development.