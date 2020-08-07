Trial of Avigan drug not yet final

The Department of Health on Friday corrected its earlier statement that Aug. 10 was the start of the clinical trials in the Philippines of the Japanese anti-viral flu drug Avigan, saying it was not yet final. The department said legal documents had yet to be finalized, and just hours after it said Aug. 10 was the start of the trials. “At first we said that we would start on August 10, but we hadn’t finalized the legal documents. So we just want to inform everybody that if everything is final, then we will start,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a virtual forum. "But it's going to happen soon.”Vergeire earlier in the day mentioned Aug. 10 as the start of the clinical trials for Avigan in the Philippines. Avigan is the brand name of the drug favipiravir. It was developed by what is now known as Fujifilm Toyama Chemical and was approved for use in Japan in 2014.