Full mobility for IATF partners

The government has allowed the full operations of its partner financial service providers to ensure the uninterrupted distribution of social amelioration to the most vulnerable in the areas under the modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ. The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Diseases issued Resolution 61 saying the “beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program not otherwise restricted shall be allowed the limited movement to avail of and receive such benefits. “Pursuant to the pertinent provisions of the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, partner financial service providers are hereby allowed to operate at full capacity. “As such, the employees of said financial service providers shall be allowed full mobility in the performance of their functions.”The Department of Social Welfare and Development is in the middle of the distribution of the second tranche of cash aid to the low-income families when President Duterte placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite under MECQ until Aug. 18. Financial service providers like GCash, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Robinson’s Bank, PayMaya, Starpay and Unionbank had earlier been tapped to facilitate the faster digital payouts of the cash aid after the concerns raised over the delays in the first tranche. Social Welfare shifted to the digital disbursement of cash aid to eliminate crowding and mass gatherings during distribution.